Tommy Dreamer Assesses AEW Star Swerve Strickland In Potential Title Picture

This past Wednesday, the main event of "AEW Dynamite" saw Swerve Strickland pick up a big win over "Switchblade" Jay White in the company's newly-introduced Continental Classic tournament. Strickland is also coming off an important victory against "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Full Gear a few weeks back, and speaking on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer shared that he sees big things ahead for the AEW star.

"I think another thing coming out of this, which I think is happening due to injury, [is that] Swerve Strickland's a babyface," Dreamer said. "Coming out of this whole tournament and I think going into 2024, [it] could be Swerve's time. ... If MJF is hurt like people say he is hurt, it may be time to take off the title, give it to [Samoa] Joe, then you have Joe and Swerve."

Dreamer also complimented Prince Nana on how he's been selling his beatdown at the hands of Page, adding that little details like that can make a real difference in the quality of a storyline. Nana hasn't been accompanying Strickland to the ring as of late due to the nature of the Continental Classic, but there's no doubt he's been a strong addition to Strickland's overall presentation in recent months.

Despite taking place almost two weeks ago, the Texas Death Match between Strickland and Page is still being heavily discussed. In particular, the spot that saw Page drinking the blood of Strickland has garnered a great deal of attention, with debates occurring over whether or not the performers took things too far.

Either way, Strickland has moved on from the feud, picking up an early win against Jay Lethal in the tournament's opening match in addition to his win against White on Wednesday. That puts Strickland at 6 points, currently tied with Jon Moxley.

