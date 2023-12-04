Jim Ross Explains Why Christian Never Got A WWE Main Event Push After Split With Edge

Christian Cage's history with Adam Copeland is a focal point of AEW right now, as the "Rated-R Superstar" wanted them to reunite one last time. The duo rose in the industry together as members of The Brood, going on to become seven-time WWE World Tag Team Champions. However, when they eventually split it was Copeland who enjoyed main event success as a singles star, and Jim Ross believes a lot of that was down to Cage's size.

"His size, his look didn't do him any favors at certain points in his career," Ross said on "Grilling JR." "My belief is that McMahon didn't push him more because he didn't like Christian's look, he didn't sell it, it wasn't a wow factor. He wasn't the guy — except for his hair, that could walk through an airport and not be noticed. He fit in. Edge being 6'4 stood out. So, size had a big issue there, at times." Cage is currently in the midst of one of the greatest runs of his career as AEW's TNT Champion — a title that Adam Copeland is now chasing. The "Patriarch" has received huge plaudits from fans, wrestlers, and critics alike for his recent run since turning heel in AEW, which saw him headline WrestleDream against Darby Allin.

"He's past it now thank God for AEW," Ross said. "That's why he's one of the best heels in the frigging business." However, Copeland will have the chance to overtake Cage once again next week when the two men compete for the TNT Championship on "AEW Dynamite."

