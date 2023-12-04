Matt Hardy Discusses What He'd Like To See More Of In AEW

QT Marshall recently revealed he is leaving AEW at the end of the year, with reports claiming that is due to him not liking the direction the company is heading in, with more of a focus on matches than stories. However, it appears Marshall isn't the only one who would like more of the entertainment side of the business from AEW.

"I would like to see a little more story and entertainment-based stuff into characters and whatnot in AEW," Matt Hardy revealed on "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "To ... draw more casual fans in and not just hardcore wrestling fans, I feel like they're there and the wrestling is always going to be there — that's what Tony loves." Hardy believes that great wrestling matches are never going to leave AEW, however, he praised the recent feud between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland — which has been more entertainment and character-driven, labeling it, "Tremendous."

"It is such a hard-working locker room and they have set the standard so high for matches that it gets harder and harder, and tougher and tougher to top those things," he admitted. "I think these guys are having such great matches week in and week out I think it's tough to top all this stuff over and over." Hardy likened it to when he and Jeff were competing in ladder matches and then TLCs with the pressure constantly ramping up. Jeff Hardy was also part of those, but he would now like to focus on entertainment as well, believing his character can be more than loving jumping off ladders, an angle he thinks has potential to be special. "That's where my best performing comes from, is just in the acting leading up to the matches," Jeff said. "Not just in the ring during the matches, but showing people another side of me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" with a H/T to WrestlingInc. for the transcription.