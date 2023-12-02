Jade Cargill Comments On Long Wait Between Her WWE Signing And Her WWE Debut

The never-ending Jade Cargill hype train has been moving a little slower as of late, with WWE's recent signing disappearing from television after her initial arrival in the company. The 31-year-old signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut in September, ending an almost three-year run with rival promotion AEW, where she held the TBS Championship for a record-setting 508 days. Cargill popped up on "WWE Raw", WWE "SmackDown," and "WWE NXT" in the weeks following her signing — as well as a brief cameo at the Fastlane premium live event on October 7 — but wasn't sighted at all in November, leading to speculation regarding her status and potential in-ring debut for the company.

In a social media post on Thursday, Cargill dropped a gym selfie teasing her potential debut on WWE programming.

"I can't wait either," Cargill wrote. "It's about to get good as it gets too."

I can't wait either. It's about to get good as it gets too. 🙏🏾💪🏾⚡️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/eHQ0ZFqNdU — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) November 30, 2023

At the Survivor Series post-show press conference, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was asked about Cargill's future but remained coy on the details, briefly explaining the training and development process. Cargill has just 64 pro wrestling matches under her belt from her time in AEW, and while her performances showcased the undeniable potential she possesses, it may be a wait-and-see approach from WWE as opposed to throwing the former champ to the wolves on the main roster right away.