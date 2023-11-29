Backstage News On Jade Cargill's WWE Status, Whether There Are Plans To Debut Her Soon

Following news of her signing with WWE, Jade Cargill was lined up for several non-wrestling appearances on WWE programming, with her most recent one occurring over a month ago on the October 24 episode of "WWE NXT." There, Cargill watched on as Lyra Valkyria dethroned Becky Lynch to become the "WWE NXT" Women's Champion. When asked about a potential timeline for Cargill's in-ring debut, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque stated that WWE wants to make sure the former TBS Champion is fully ready for whatever they may throw her way.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Cargill is continuing to train at the WWE Performance Center one to two days a week, with that being a set routine for the foreseeable future. While WWE has not locked in a concrete date for Cargill to permanently return to television, the company does reportedly view her as a "strong talent" for the years that lay ahead. As such, they are not inclined to rush her into a storyline right now.

During her various cameos on WWE programming, Cargill has crossed paths with figures from both the main roster and WWE's developmental brand of "NXT." After being seen in meetings with Levesque and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Cargill also came face-to-face with some of the company's top in-ring talents, including Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.