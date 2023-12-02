Report On Change In Adam Pearce's Backstage Role With WWE

Adam Pearce has donned multiple hats for WWE over the past few years as an onscreen authority figure, backstage producer, and trainer, besides serving as the company's Director of Live Events. Of late, however, Pearce is reportedly producing matches only for the "WWE Raw" brand, a change that was implemented after his onscreen promotion to "Raw" General Manager. According to Fightful Select, the change in Pearce's role is a reflection of his new onscreen role, and the working plan is for him to produce matches only for "Raw" going forward. However, the report added there would always be exceptions to the rule.

On last night's "WWE SmackDown," for example, Pearce appeared in a segment with "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis and Randy Orton with hopes of recruiting "The Viper" to his brand. Ultimately, Orton chose to sign with "SmackDown" on account of his unfinished business with The Bloodline. It's unknown if Pearce played a part in producing the segment. Previously, Pearce was routinely involved in producing matches for all three of WWE's weekly televised shows. Fightful's report added that the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has "long gained praise from talent and staff alike" for performing quality work both backstage and onscreen.

Pearce and Aldis were named GMs of their respective brands by Triple H on the October 13 episode of "SmackDown." Since then, Aldis, much like Pearce, has doubled up as a backstage producer and onscreen authority figure for WWE.