Video: AEW's Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance At Vietnamese Pro Wrestling Show

Over 30 years into his career, multi-time world champion Chris Jericho still finds a way to surprise his fans. The AEW star recently popped up at a Vietnam Pro Wrestling (VPW) event unannounced as a TikTok user captured footage of Jericho making his way to the ring through a sea of fans before entering the ring. He was given a microphone but the video cuts off before he speaks.

Regular listeners of Jericho's podcast "Talk Is Jericho" may recall that he did an episode in July where he discussed the history of VPW. As of this writing, it remains to be seen what exactly brought him to the event and how it all came about. You can check out footage of the appearance embedded below:

Chris Jericho showed up at an indy show in Vietnam. Wild pic.twitter.com/pensa19Okk — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) December 2, 2023

Jericho remains an active full-time wrestler at this stage in his career. Thus far in 2023, he's competed in 28 matches with a majority of those taking place in an AEW ring. He did have two matches outside of the promotion this year — a 10-man tag team match alongside The Jericho Appreciation Society in PWG in January and then a singles victory over Konosuke Takeshita in DDT in November.

As of late, Jericho has been seen teaming with Kenny Omega in a rivalry against The Don Callis Family. Jericho, Omega, and Kota Ibushi came up short to Takeshita, Will Ospreay, and Sammy Guevara at AEW WrestleDream, but then "The Golden Jets" were able to defend their tag team from disbanding by defeating The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear.