AEW's Chris Jericho On 'Instant Classic' Vs. Konosuke Takeshita In DDT Pro Wrestling

As the feud between The Golden Jets and The Don Callis Family rages on into the fall, Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita took their beef overseas. The duo faced each other in their first-ever singles match this past weekend in Japan, at DDT Wrestling's Ultimate Party event, with Jericho coming out on top against his opponent.

One day after defeating Takeshita, Jericho took to Instagram to not only soak in the success but put over the match, the first to occur after his 53rd birthday. In his post, Jericho called the match with Takeshita his best of 2023, high praise given Jericho's previous bout with Will Ospreay at AEW All In, and thanked him and DDT for the match. Jericho also referred to the trip as one of the best ever in the 32 years he'd been coming to Japan, and included a link to DDT's streaming service in his bio, allowing fans to check out the match if they choose to.

Despite his great experience and victory, Jericho is far from being done with Takeshita. The two will now take their battle back to American soil this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," in the first-ever "Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Street Fight." The eight-man tag team match will see Takeshita team with Brian Cage, replacing an injured Sammy Guevara, and fellow Callis Family members Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs. Jericho, meanwhile, will team with Omega, Kota Ibushi, and his old WWE tag team partner, Paul Wight.