Why Tony Khan Says All In Will Be AEW's Only UK Event In 2024

AEW President Tony Khan has high hopes for the 2024 All In event, recently declaring his goal to make Wembley Stadium a yearly stop for the company. With next year's All In pay-per-view already confirmed, many wrestling fans have been wondering if the company had plans to bring one of their weekly television shows, such as "AEW Dynamite" or "Collision," to the UK as well. According to Khan, though, All In will be the only AEW event taking place across the pond next year.

"It's something I've considered, but I'm going to make sure that AEW All In is the only show AEW is going to do in England this year," Khan told The Athletic. "And that is a very specific statement. Someday, maybe we could add more shows in England, make it a regular event and do more touring there. I am not limiting us to other places outside of England, but I do think that's a good guarantee for 2024. And if we make stops in other places around Europe or nearby, that could be beneficial and would make sense. Making All In the sole focus of our English operation is really important, and looking at other places around Europe, or even around the UK; the possibilities are interesting. Eventually, I'd like to expand our English touring and do more events — but once we've established All In as the premier wrestling tradition."

While UK fans may have to wait a little bit longer before they see a "Dynamite," "Rampage," or "Collision" hosted in their territory, Khan is keen on producing another successful, and captivating, All In event for them in Wembley Stadium next year. Recently, Khan was asked about his potential plans for the 2024 PPV. In response, Khan noted that he'd like to include a Bryan Danielson match on the card, as well as the homecomings of England natives Jamie Hayter and PAC.