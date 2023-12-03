Daniel Cormier Says Current Title Holder In WWE Is His Favorite Wrestler Of All Time

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has a new all-time favorite wrestler. While speaking to the MMA Hour, he revealed that current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has surpassed "Macho Man" Randy Savage in the pecking order, and he's particularly fond of in-ring style.

"My boy Gunther, he's so good. He's my favorite wrestler of all time. He's my favorite. He has surpassed the Macho Man. I love Seth [Rollins], but Gunther...I got into a fight a while back with Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks because they were doing too many flips. It really p***ed me off, all the flips. I was like, 'What about a bodyslam? A splash?' Gunther's moves are a sleeper hold, a powerbomb, and he does this splash off the top. It's awesome."

As of this writing, GUNTHER is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. The "Ring General" has held the title since June 2022, capturing it from Ricochet on an episode of "WWE Raw." Most recently, he's been feuding with The Miz, with the pair recently clashing at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Cormier has also been linked with WWE in recent years. In 2022, the mixed martial artist revealed that the company contacted him about working with the Creed brothers, but he couldn't make it work then. However, he is in contact with people from WWE, and he hasn't ruled out working with the company on a substantial basis eventually.