AEW Star Miro Offers Advice To Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair came under fire earlier this week when a pre-taped "AEW Rampage" promo had to be edited. When cameras were rolling, Flair reportedly made a comment inviting all 18 to 28-year-old single women in attendance to meet in his hotel room.

Flair would take to social media on Thursday to address the criticism. He stated, "I am so tired of hearing all this negativity! Can't I simply enjoy being by my dear friend Sting's side for the next few months without so much hatred? I know I'm old, but that doesn't mean I can't enjoy life. I have earned the right to do whatever I want and I'm exactly where I want to be! I appreciate everything Tony Khan, but I'm more than willing to walk away if I am embarrassing you and your company."

A number of wrestlers and fans came to his defense, including fellow AEW star Miro. The former United States Champion responded, "Stop reading the dirt sheets. They are poison and they do not represent the fans."

However, fans were quick to point out that it was in fact the fanbase calling Flair out for his comments, not the "dirt sheets" specifically. Flair's post on Instagram also received supportive comments from the likes of Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Titus O'Neil, JD McDonagh, Kevin Nash, James Storm, and a number of others.

As of this writing, Flair remains with AEW and will continue to make on-screen appearances alongside Sting prior to Sting's retirement match in March 2024.