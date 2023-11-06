Ric Flair On Why He Signed With AEW Now, If He Thinks WWE Is Upset

Ric Flair has opened up about his switch to AEW and how it came about, while also discussing if WWE is unhappy with him.

"The Nature Boy" was a guest on the "Gabby AF" podcast where he revealed that he had talks with Tony Khan about joining AEW earlier as well, but couldn't join them as he was part of WWE.

"I've been friends with Tony [Khan] for a long time and I think we talked about me going to work there a couple times, but I was you know so involved with WWE," said the 74-year-old. "Obviously even more involved because my daughter is working there. But I don't work for them [WWE] anymore and [there] a number of reasons [but] none of them that are negative. I just wouldn't be able to do all my outside activities, their contracts are really confining. They pay everybody a lot of money so they pretty much can have the right to do what they want to do. I just didn't agree with the formula, the philosophy."

Flair debuted in AEW on the October 25 edition of "AEW Dynamite," featuring in a segment involving Sting and Tony Schiavone. He stated that he jumped at the opportunity of being a part of AEW after Khan informed him about Sting's retirement plans.

"When Tony called me and said, 'What do you think about coming because of Sting announcing his retirement, being part of all of it.' I said, 'God, I'd love to,'" said Flair.