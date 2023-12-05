Shawn Michaels Shares His WWE MVP Of 2023

As the new year soon approaches, the wrestling community has begun looking back on all the events that have unfolded in 2023. On a recent episode of "Cheat Heat," WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels opened up about the massive progress he's seen in a particular WWE Superstar this year – one whom Michaels has also labeled as the "MVP of WWE" in 2023.

"To me, Dominik Mysterio [is the] MVP of WWE this year. Every time he comes here [to 'NXT'], I look at him and I [say], 'Hardest working man in show business.' He has just been an iron man for us," Michaels said. "I can't speak to what he does on the main roster, but he has just done everything we have asked of him. He's done it professionally. He's done it admirably, done it to the best of his ability ... He has been a stud for us. Again, I think from a company standpoint, everybody would agree with me, he got a lot put on him early, and I think he's grown a lot in this last year. I think he's become a hell of a performer as well, when everything is said and done. It's hard for me not to admire the young man who's worked so hard for us."

Since joining The Judgment Day in September 2022, Dominik Mysterio has undergone a dramatic transformation, shedding his cheerful demeanor for an edgier, more aggressive attitude. As Mysterio continued his metamorphosis on the main roster, he also became a regular fixture on the "WWE NXT" brand, where he currently resides as the "NXT" North American Champion. Between his appearances on "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," "NXT," and live events, Mysterio has wrestled nearly 100 matches in 2023 so far.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.