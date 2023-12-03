Kenny Omega Match Added To Next Week's AEW Collision

While the AEW Continental Classic rolls on, the wrestlers not currently booked for the tournament still need something to do, and with AEW about to make its debut in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, "All Ego" Ethan Page is hoping to make a name for himself in his home country.

On this week's "AEW Collision," Page challenged fellow Canadian Kenny Omega to a match on the December 9 edition of "Collision," which will be taped on Tuesday. Page is specifically calling out Omega because he believes him to be the greatest Canadian wrestler in the company and Page wants to test his mettle against him. No word on how this will sit with Kenny Omega's Golden Jets partner, and fellow Canadian, Chris Jericho.

THIS TUESDAY 12/5

LIVE #AEWCollision Taping

Montreal, QC | @CentreBellhttps://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY@OfficialEGO vs. @KennyOmegaManX Facing off in their home country of Canada, Kenny Omega will take Ethan Page one-on-one next Saturday on TNT! See it Tuesday before everyone else! pic.twitter.com/PGgnGFiMQ5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2023

Omega has not competed since AEW Full Gear, where he and Jericho defeated Omega's longtime friends The Young Bucks, spurning disbandment and earning a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship that The Golden Jets have yet to take up.

A mainstay of Ring of Honor lately, Ethan Page has not wrestled for AEW proper since August 18, when he teamed with Isaiah Kassidy to challenge the ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open in a losing effort at "AEW Rampage: Fight For The Fallen." The longtime Impact Wrestling star signed with AEW in 2021. During his tenure, Page has yet to achieve any kind of title gold in the company, despite still holding the record for longest reign as Impact Tag Team Champion alongside Josh Alexander and being a multi-time Heavyweight Champion on the independent scene.