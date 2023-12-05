Tyler Breeze On Why Return To Wrestling Has Been 'Refreshing'

Following his exit from WWE in June 2021, Tyler Breeze took a step back from in-ring competition, instead focusing his efforts on molding the next generation of professional wrestlers at the Flatbacks Wrestling School. Two years later, though, Breeze was approached with an opportunity to return to the ring at Next Generation Wrestling's Wrestle Wars event. Soon, Breeze's calendar began filling up with bookings again. On a recent episode of "The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling," Breeze opened up about his return to the independent circuit, noting that it has been an exhilarating experience.

"It's really fun. It's very different," Breeze said. "Obviously coming up, the independent scene is very different than on the other side of it, but getting back out there is fun. There's a lot of people out there that I've never worked with before, a lot of people who are hungry to get better and learn some stuff. They just need the right people to work with and help them along with certain things. It's fun seeing a lot of the crowd as well, who haven't seen me for a couple of years now. It's fun talking to everybody a little bit more because you're doing more of a meet-and-greet type of style and selling your merch and stuff like that. You're right in there with them. I always like the interactions with fans and hearing about the stuff that they liked and their experiences, and the first time that they saw all that type of stuff. So, it's been refreshing."

Since revisiting the independent wrestling scene, Breeze has encountered a mix of new and familiar faces. After defeating Matt Cross to win the NGW Championship on July 8, Breeze headed to Prestige Wrestling in early September, where he came face-to-face with Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder in WWE). The next month, Breeze reunited with his former tag team partner Fandango at NGW's Nightmare in The Old City event.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.