LA Knight Reveals What He Thought About His Max Dupri WWE Character

LA Knight has had a year to remember in WWE, and that came with him spending the entire time in that character, rather than his original main roster run as Max Dupri. He started on the main roster in a managerial role for the Maximum Male Models and with the gimmick not getting him over, he admitted to Metro his immediate response to the idea of a change back to LA Knight was, "F Yeah."

"Let's make that happen," is what his reaction was. "Because I don't know who or what the hell Max Dupri is. Now, look, given the time, could I have done that? Could I have made it work? I'm sure I could have. Now, would it have ever been anything like we're doing right now? No. Because at the end of the day, that wasn't me. It wasn't for me."

Knight ended up moving on from the Maximum Male Models in September of last year, but his current character didn't start taking off until he began working against Bray Wyatt. That's because he was able to start being his authentic self, and Knight admitted that is what he thinks connected with people. That has certainly worked for him, becoming one of WWE's top merchandise sellers, getting endorsed by John Cena, and getting to headline WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event.

"Just the fact that I could go out there and make the most of my time. 'Hey, you got 30 seconds to go talk about this,'" he said. "Cool! Well, that's gonna be the best damn 30 seconds of the show." He added, "if anybody wants to argue it cool, but the proof is gonna be in the pudding."