John Cena Details Why WWE's LA Knight Reminds Him Of Himself

Over the past several weeks, John Cena and LA Knight have become unlikely partners in crime, as the duo have both found themselves at odds with The Bloodline. And after Knight came to Cena's aid this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown,", they will now team up for the first time this Saturday at Fastlane, taking on Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Cena spoke about he and Knight's upcoming bout while appearing on WWE's "The Bump," and admitted that while they weren't "best buds" and may not be the most fluid team, they will be on the same page when they meet Sikoa and Uso in the ring. Cena also talked about Knight and his meteoric rise within WWE over the last few months, and how it makes Cena remember his own climb to the top.

"It felt great, only because it reminds me of when I started to gain a little bit of notoriety and relevance in WWE," Cena said. "LA Knight and my story runs a little bit parallel. He kind of just refused to give up ... and has done it his own way, even in a lot of times being an underdog and being forgotten by the people in the bowels of the arena, but not forgotten by the people in the arena cheering him on."

"And I think what he's done is incredible. We work so hard to get where we're at. And this is a job that shouldn't exist," Cena explained." I sit in a director's type chair in wristbands, a t-shirt, and a ball cap. This shouldn't be a thing. So when you get a level of consistency and you get to a certain level of relevancy, you don't want it to ever go away. And I totally respect it."

