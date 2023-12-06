AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Discusses The Advantages Of ROH

Claudio Castagnoli is someone who has experienced both the old and current version of Ring of Honor and has held the ROH World Championship during Tony Khan's era. While things are done slightly differently nowadays, he still believes it is a great place for younger wrestlers to showcase and prove themselves.

"It's fun because you see different talent on Ring Of Honor. You see new talent on Ring Of Honor. You see talent from Ring Of Honor kind of moving slowly towards 'Rampage' and 'Dynamite' as you've seen with the Gates Of Agony, for example," he said to "WrestleTalk Podcast."

Gates Of Agony will not be the only people who break through from ROH to become regulars on AEW television. That is what Castagnoli sees as ROH's purpose at this stage, even though the show still features established veterans such as the current ROH World Champion — Eddie Kingston.

"I think it's a lot of fun for people who really love wrestling and kind of want to go deeper into who's going to be the next big thing or who's going to pop up next," he said. "It's kind of what Ring Of Honor has always been, which is a proving ground for people who want to step up."

Despite all of his praise for the show, Castagnoli did have one area where he would like to see a change — how it is taped. The Blackpool Combat Club star admitted he preferred the look of the show when he was champion and it was taped at the soundstage in Orlando, as it was different and distinctive.

"I would like — maybe in the future — for Ring Of Honor almost to go back to its own look, which I feel helps," he said.

