AEW/ROH Tag Team Appears To Join NJPW Stable At World Tag League

If one bought stock in the Mogul Embassy after the group formed in April, they'd probably be feeling pretty good right now. Leader Swerve Strickland is on a roll, having defeated "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear and picked up a victory in his first Continental Classic match. And The Gates of Agony — Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona — aren't doing too bad themselves; they currently hold the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Brian Cage for a second time while competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's World Tag League.

Thus, it's a bit awkward that Kaun and Liona have seemingly joined another stable while over in Japan. On this morning's leg of the World Tag League, Kaun and Liona teamed with young lion Yuto Nakashima to take on EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO of House of Torture. Following the match, which House of Torture won, Dick Togo would offer Kaun and Liona a House of Torture shirt each, which the duo accepted. In a backstage promo, Kaun indicated the alliance wasn't a one-time thing, telling fellow competitors "You want to get in the House, you've got to go through the Gates first."

At this time, it's unclear if this represents Kaun and Liona leaving Mogul Embassy for House of Torture or an alliance between the two groups — though Strickland retweeted NJPW's post of the angle. Complicating matters further is that Kaun and Liona's next match in the World Tag League will be against their new allies, EVIL and Takahashi. The two teams will face off on Friday with both teams looking to get out of the cellar. They are currently tied for last place in Block A with only 2 points.