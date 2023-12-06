Sami Zayn Opens Up About His Most Recent WWE Storyline With Kevin Owens

It's safe to say that 2023 has been a wild year for Sami Zayn, from joining the Bloodline to feuding with the leader and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and then teaming with Kevin Owens to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. During an interview with the New York Post, Zayn spoke about their storyline and how there was some hesitation initially.

"I actually thought at first, we've been here before, and I don't know if ... I really started to round out as a character because of the Bloodline stuff," Zayn said. "One of my concerns was if I go back to just being friends with Kevin, that's it, I'm just Kevin's friend again. Just two guys who are friends, and whatever character I did over the last three, four years going into that kind of got washed away. And in some respects, I think that happened."

He later changed his mind when he and Owens were feuding with Judgment Day, noting that things felt different. "Only once we were coming towards the tail end of the run did I feel like, 'Oh wait, we're starting to hit a bit of a stride here,'" Zayn said. "This feels a bit different from past times where we've teamed. It felt like we were starting to hit something a little different, and then it ended, and we lost the titles."

Zayn later spoke about being happy about how their tag team run ended with no feud between them like in the past. It ended not long after they lost the tag team titles to Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Payback as Owens was traded to "WWE SmackDown" in October, while Zayn stayed on "WWE Raw."