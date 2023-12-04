Why Eric Bischoff Believes CM Punk's WWE Return Is Massive

Eric Bischoff has raised doubts over CM Punk in the past. However, the former WCW boss believes that the controversial star can bring a lot to the WWE product, provided that he stays out of trouble.

On the latest edition of "Strictly Business," Bischoff explained why Punk's return is a chance for WWE to tell an authentic story. Punk's infamous fallout and departure from WWE in 2014 has been well-documented, and Bischoff believes the company can capitalize on the star's reputation, especially along the fans.

"I don't think there's any question we're going to see great action. Especially because there's a great story, and there's a lot of anticipation for who he's going to work with and what that storyline is gonna look like. I think Punk coming in at Survivor Series knocked it completely out of the park, which indicates to me that this is going be a very, very successful, long-term financially successful decision, provided that the wheels don't fall off because of personal issues."

Of course, there is certainly no love lost between Bischoff and Punk. The former has been very critical of Punk in the past, describing him as a "cancer" to the AEW locker room following his backstage altercations with stars such as Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Jack Perry. However, he believes that "The Straight Edge Superstar" is still a draw, and he can be very successful in WWE if he's willing to play by the rules and avoid some of the drama that's followed him around in the past.

"If he's willing, if his intentions are such that he really wants to make this work and be a team player, I think his second run will be better than his first in WWE."