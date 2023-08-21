Eric Bischoff On Tony Khan Bringing 'Cancer' Into AEW, Importance Of The Brand

Eric Bischoff has once again hit out at AEW President Tony Khan, this time about his handling of the CM Punk situation.

On a recent edition of his "Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff" podcast, the Hall of Famer credited AEW for not depending on one star, but came down heavily on Punk.

"WWE is comprised and is represented by all of these Superstars but it's the brand that people are buying into not any one person," argued Bischoff. "And, again, that's one of the reasons why I am supportive and will continue to be supportive of AEW, for not relying on any one piece of talent. I no longer think that's the way to do business."

He criticized Punk, once again, calling him overrated and professional, and feels that Khan hasn't managed the former AEW World Champion well.

"CM Punk is a draw — I don't like him, I think he's unprofessional, I think he's highly overrated, and I don't think he's worth nearly the amount of money or the compromises that Tony Khan is making along the way. I think that Tony will realize that at some point in time. I said this before, as soon as CM Punk came back, this is making a bad situation worse. You're bringing cancer into your company and you're not managing it," said Bischoff. "Rather than putting CM Punk in a box and reminding him that he's talent, he's not management, they gave him the keys to the kingdom."