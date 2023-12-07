Why WWE Star Nia Jax Is Happy To Be Disliked By Other People

When most wrestlers make surprise returns to the ring, they tend to be given a pop. However, that wasn't the case when Nia Jax turned up at the women's Royal Rumble match in 2023, or when she returned to the company in September of this year, but that isn't something that phases her.

"I think my personality is more heel," she told "Karolyi from Q1057 and 1035." "I don't really care if people like me or not, most people don't like me, and that actually fuels my fire to go get in there and just really get them p***ed off even more."

Jax has had heel heat ever since she accidentally broke Becky Lynch's nose, stopping her from competing in a singles match against Ronda Rousey. While that set Lynch off on a path to truly becoming "The Man," it is something that has kept fans booing Jax ever since.

"It's definitely fun being a heel, babyfaces –- meh, not for me," she said on which role she prefers taking on." "I'm not trying to get everybody to like me."

Despite that, Jax has enjoyed a spell as a babyface in the past, with this being the only time she's held singles gold in WWE. The company ran a body-shaming storyline between her and Alexa Bliss, which led to Jax getting over with the fans to become "WWE Raw" Women's Champion, but it appears that type of role is firmly behind her, at least for now.

