Kurt Angle Explains Why WWE Shouldn't Be Concerned About CM Punk's AEW Tenure

CM Punk has returned to WWE after an ignoble exit from AEW and nearly a decade away from the sports entertainment giant, even calling the company "home" in a recent promo. On the latest "Kurt Angle Show," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was thrilled for the former WWE Champion.

"It's great news. I'm really surprised he's back," Angle exclaimed. "I will say this, if he keeps his nose clean and doesn't ruffle any feathers, he's gonna have a great time there. He's gonna really be huge for the company, but we know that CM Punk can sometimes get himself in trouble. Hopefully, he won't. I think that he's gonna [do] very well for the company."

Punk infamously walked out of WWE in 2014, leading to a long absence from professional wrestling, which lasted until he signed with AEW in 2021. Punk's signing greatly boosted AEW's business, but Angle doesn't think there's reason to worry.

"I wouldn't be that concerned [about AEW's future] because CM Punk went to WWE," Angle explained. "One person does not define a company." The Olympic Gold Medalist points to AEW's international expansion, especially the success of August's All In event in Wembley Stadium, as proof that the company is growing larger. The next All In event, set for August 2024 in Wembley, already has tickets on sale, and AEW CEO Tony Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the event already sold $4 million in ticket sales in one day.

