Karrion Kross On Upcoming Return To WWE Television: 'A Chance For A New Beginning'

December is becoming tournament season in wrestling. WWE joined the fray this past Friday after Logan Paul announced a new tournament to crown a #1 contender for his WWE United States Championship. Among the names announced for the tournament was Karrion Kross, who sees this not only as a chance to get a title shot but a chance to rewrite his current WWE trajectory.

Taking to X late Monday morning, Kross posted about his upcoming opportunity, calling it "a chance for a new beginning," as well as "another chance to change the timeline." Kross also included lyrics from the song "Demigods" by noise rock band Health and posted recent live event footage of him wrestling Butch, delivering both a backbreaker and a Death Valley Driver to the Brawling Brutes member.

Friday... A chance for a new beginning. Another chance to change the timeline. ⏳ @WWE 🎼 ˢʰᵃˡˡ ʷᵉ ʳᵉⁿᵒᵘⁿᶜᵉ

ᶠʳᵒᵐ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷᵉ'ᵛᵉ ᶜᵒᵐᵉ

ᴬⁿᵈ ʷʰᵒ ʷᵉ ʷᵉʳᵉ?

ʸᵒᵘ'ˡˡ ʰᵉᵃʳ ᵐᵉ ⁿᵒʷ, ʸᵒᵘ ᵈᵉᵐⁱᵍᵒᵈˢ 🎶 pic.twitter.com/EUvi7W78Tt — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) December 4, 2023

It's understandable why Kross is up for the tournament, as the WWE star has largely been out of sight and out of mind for the last few months, having not wrestled on WWE TV since early August. Kross had previously been feuding with AJ Styles and OC members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, defeating Anderson in singles action and losing to Styles on three separate occasions. Since then, Kross has largely been kept to posting cryptic messages on social media.

Kross will be joined in the tournament by Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and a soon-to-be-released wrestler from "NXT." The tournament will start next week, with Kross taking on Lashley, while Lee and Escobar will face off in a rematch from Survivor Series, where Escobar defeated Lee.