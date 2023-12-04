Bully Ray's Idea On How To Revitalize WWE's Damage CTRL Faction

Since first forming at WWE SummerSlam 2022, Damage CTRL has seen many ups and downs. As a positive, IYO SKY is the WWE Women's Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at the most recent SummerSlam. However, the group hasn't always had the greatest booking, with Bayley often coming up on the short end of things. Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared how he would give Damage CTRL a fresh start.

"Here's the only light at the end of the tunnel I see, ... and I might really be grasping here but I think a lot of people would like to see this," Bully said. "Damage CTRL turns on Bayley. Charlotte [Flair] and Becky [Lynch] show Bayley sympathy, and then Mercedes [Mone] comes back, and you reunite the Four Horsewomen, and the Four Horsewomen ride into WrestleMania 40."

In Bully's scenario, Damage CTRL would serve as the foils to the reunited Four Hoursewomen, presumably with IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai taking on Bayley, Lynch, Flair, and a returning Sasha Banks at WWE WrestleMania 40. Speculation regarding a WWE return for Mone has ramped up in recent weeks. Not only has WWE made mention of the Four Horsewomen on TV as three of the women have been interacting, but the former Banks has teased a return to the ring after suffering an injury earlier this year.

Mone walked out of WWE in May 2022 alongside Naomi, who now performs as Trinity in Impact Wrestling. After taking some time away from the ring, Mone debuted in NJPW at the beginning of this year, going on to compete for that promotion and Stardom before suffering her injury. As she prepares to make her return, Mone's next destination remains unclear.

