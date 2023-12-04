WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Speculates On Ronda Rousey's Wrestling Future

Ronda Rousey's run in professional wrestling can be considered a success, from a financial perspective at the very least. Still, according to Eric Bischoff, any meaningful future run is probably unlikely. On the latest episode of "Strictly Business," Bischoff explained that he simply doesn't see an extended run in Rousey's future.

"I mean, she may pop up like she did recently with Ring of Honor, or on the independent scene or whatever. But I just don't see her making another big career comeback. I just don't."

That Ring of Honor appearance, in which she teamed with her real-life best friend, Marina Shafir, to take on Billie Starkz and ROH Women's Champion Athena, didn't make much sense to Bischoff. In fact, he called it "weird" and questioned what the motivation behind the appearance was for Rousey.

"Why would she do that?" Bischoff asked. "What's the motivation? She doesn't need the money. Is she trying to prove that she actually loves professional wrestling, that she actually has it in her, quote-unquote, blood? Or is it just a stunt to get some attention and maybe get back into a conversation with WWE? I don't know."

When co-host Jon Alba noted that he thought Rousey probably just wanted to do something fun in working with Shafir, and that the pair had just done another one-off together prior to the ROH appearance, Bischoff ceded a bit and agreed that it did make sense with that in mind.