Ronda Rousey Makes Ring Of Honor Debut After Being Backstage For AEW Collision

UFC Hall of Famer and three-time WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey reportedly wrestled at Friday's AEW/ROH tapings, and will make her Ring of Honor TV debut on the next episode of "ROH on HonorClub," airing on Thanksgiving Day.

On Friday night, PWInsider reported that the word backstage on "WWE SmackDown" was that Rousey was likely to work for Ring of Honor in the near future, and that she was present backstage at Friday's AEW tapings in Los Angeles — with her ring gear. As the story unfolded, it turned out that Rousey was actually in action, teaming with longtime friend Marina Shafir against ROH Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz during the ROH taping that followed a live "AEW Rampage." The bout was a rematch from the previous evening, when the four women wrestled each other on a Wrestling Revolver show, adding significant gas to the Rousey-to-AEW/ROH fire. Prior to that match, Rousey and Shafir teamed up to take on Taya Valkyrie (another AEW star) and Brian Kendrick at a Lucha VaVoom show earlier in the week.

PWI went on to note details such as Rousey coming out to her customary UFC and WWE entrance song, Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation," as well as the crowd reacting favorably to the surprise debut, complete with "holy s***" chants right from the start. No contract information has been reported between Rousey and AEW (or ROH) but this surprise appearance seems unlikely to quell speculation that she might indeed be Tony Khan's big free agent announcement at Full Gear.