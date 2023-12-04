Backstage Update On Julia Hart's AEW Contract Status

Although she never received a social media graphic, it seems AEW's current TBS Champion, Julia Hart, is full-time with the promotion. A recent report from Fightful Select states that Hart has been under contract with the company for a while now, and there are multiple people signed to full-time contracts with AEW that never received an "All Elite" social media graphic, as was once common for the company's performers. Additionally, the company's roster page isn't an exact representation of who is and isn't signed to a full-time deal, as it still features some part-time talent.

Hart won the TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear, defeating Skye Blue and former champion Kris Statlander in a three-way match. Following that, Hart's most recent appearance was on the latest "AEW Dynamite," in which she defeated Emi Sakura to defend her title.

The current champion has been gaining steam as a member of The House of Black, the occult-influenced faction led by Malakai Black. Before winning the title, Hart picked up victories against Willow Nightingale and Red Velvet after losing a singles match to Statlander at the previous pay-per-view, AEW WrestleDream. Following her WrestleDream performance and just before her current push began, Hart took some time off to get married to fellow AEW star Lee Johnson.

Before she was a member of The House of Black, Hart was teamed up with Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison as the Varisty Blondes. Hart played a cheerleader character, drawing upon her background prior to pro wrestling before she eventually grew out of the role. Pillman would later make his way over to WWE after his contract expired, while Garrison is still present in Ring of Honor.