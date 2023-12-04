Video: WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Announces 'Two Big Tag Matches' For Tonight's Episode

Two big tag matches have been made for tonight's edition of "WWE Raw."

In a video on Instagram, "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will be facing Natalya and Tegan Nox. Nox and Natalya are fresh off a loss to the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, with tonight's tag match likely having big implications for the women's tag division. Also set for tonight's show, "NXT" standouts The Creed Brothers will face The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

The Creed Brothers, Brutus and Julius, made their "Raw" debut alongside Diamond Mine member Ivy Nile on October 30 and have quickly made a name for themselves on the main roster. On last week's "Raw," The Creeds won a Tag Team Turmoil Match to earn a shot at Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, but the former "NXT" Tag Team Champions will have to get through McDonagh and "Dirty Dom" first.

The two matches should take the sting out of the news that fans won't be seeing WWE's most controversial star tonight. Recent reports have suggested that WWE firebrand CM Punk will not be in attendance for tonight's "WWE Raw" in Albany. There is no word on whether WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque will be at this week's "Raw" after the executive missed last week's broadcast to attend meetings with WWE President Nick Khan regarding future media rights for WWE programming, as the USA Network's rights to "WWE Raw" are set to expire soon.