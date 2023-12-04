Update On CM Punk's Reported Status For WWE Raw

It's now been over a week since CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series, and exactly one week since he returned to "WWE Raw," where he cut a promo that had some scratching their heads and others preaching patience. Regardless of what side one fell on Punk's polarizing return promo, it has led to many questioning what he would be doing this week and going forward in WWE, with rumored programs with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on the horizon.

Whatever the plans are for Punk, it appears fans will have to wait a few more days to see just what he and WWE have in mind. PWInsider reports that Punk isn't expected to make an appearance tonight on "Raw" from Albany, New York. Instead, as announced by WWE last week, it appears the next step in Punk's WWE return will take place this Friday, with Punk scheduled to appear at "SmackDown: Tribute for the Troops" in Providence, Rhode Island. It will be Punk's first televised appearance on "SmackDown" since January 2014, just before when Punk walked out of the company following the 2014 Royal Rumble.

While some may be disappointed with the lack of the "controversial, polarizing" Punk's presence on "Raw" tonight, there are plenty of other matches that should keep fans occupied. That includes DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa battling Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium in a two out of three falls match, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, and Rollins putting his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso.