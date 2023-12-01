Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Critique CM Punk's Promo From WWE Raw Return

Following his jaw-dropping return to WWE at Survivor Series, CM Punk addressed his comeback on "WWE Raw" and declared that he was home. He also mentioned that almost everybody in the locker room had welcomed him back. After concluding his promo, the Chicago-born wrestler, who was fired by AEW in September, looked into the camera and said he had returned to make money rather than friends. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer discussed Punk's return speech, which received a mixed reaction from fans, while appearing on "Busted Open Radio."

Dreamer wishes Punk didn't say the line about making money and not friends because he indicated he was back for the fans during his promo. Instead, the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion would have liked Punk to come out and say, "I came here to chew bubblegum and enter the Royal Rumble, and I'm all out of bubblegum," and then exit the ring. The quote was a famous line made by the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in the 1988 film "They Live."

According to Dreamer, fans would have immediately understood Punk's purpose. Months after walking out on WWE in January 2014, Punk expressed that he was upset that he never got to main event WrestleMania after being promised the coveted spot by then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Winning the Royal Rumble match guarantees the victor such a spot in the WrestleMania main event.

Bully Ray, who was also appearing on "Busted Open," felt that Punk's promo was not as passionate as his first promo with AEW and that some elements came across as "forced." Ray previously mentioned that he thought Punk's address on Monday night was a "very safe" promo.

