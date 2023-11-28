It's One CM Punk WWE Promo - Not The End Of The World

Following CM Punk's stunning return at Survivor Series, there was palpable excitement heading into "Raw" that hadn't been felt in years — and for good reason. The mercurial Punk had left AEW a few short months ago under the worst of circumstances, and had remained silent for the most part since. His departure from WWE nearly ten years ago was hardly filled with sunshine and rainbows. So there was a natural curiosity as to what he might say with a mic in hand given all that history.

But what did fans really expect was going to happen? He was never going to tear into AEW or Tony Khan or the Young Bucks or Jack Perry. Putting any shred of his anger or bitterness over how things ended in the other place on full display wasn't part of the equation. For one, it's almost certainly not legally in the cards, because if you don't think there are NDAs in place to prevent Punk from running down his former place of employment (and vice versa), then you haven't been paying attention.

But additionally, this is WWE we're talking about; that's not how it operates. Other wrestling companies' existences are barely acknowledged as it is — something that has changed moderately in recent memory — but WWE isn't going out of its way to throw attention the way of another promotion it doesn't see as remotely on its level. Therefore, a Punk airing of grievances about his former employer was never going to get a green light. But you know what was? What we got last night.