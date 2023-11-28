WWE RAW 11/27/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When Adam Pearce announced that the first hour of Monday's "Raw" would be commercial-free, I really don't think anyone was expecting that commercial-free time (which was, ironically, interrupted by a commercial of WWE's own for its Cyber Monday deals) to involve a Randy Orton promo segment and a Tag Team Turmoil match. But that's what we got. And look, I love me some tag team wrestling. Best kind of wrestling, in my opinion. And if the Tag Team Turmoil match was good, it probably would have justified that first commercial-free hour. But here we are.

The match, sadly, was not good. It was slow and boring, for the most part, with a truly baffling structure that didn't take advantage of the Tag Team Turmoil format in any way. The babyface team of DIY won two matches, then the babyface team of The Creed Brothers won three, and that was that — at no point was there a story being told here, and that's a huge problem considering the current state of the "Raw" tag division.

Look at the six teams in this match. The Creed Brothers and Indus Sher are recent "NXT" callups. Imperium are mainly used as GUNTHER flunkies, and these days they don't even get along with each other. The New Day are first-ballot Hall of Famers but recently returned from injury and seem to be past their prime. And Ciampa and Gargano just got back together and were never a main roster tag team in the first place. The only team in the match that has formed a meaningful connection with the current WWE audience is Alpha Academy, and while I'm happy Chad Gable is sticking around in singles competition and I still hope he's the one to dethrone GUNTHER, replacing him with 2023 Akira Tozawa in the tag team with Otis is a massive downgrade. And they were eliminated first anyway, so the rest of the match was just this massive slog of teams who haven't really been doing much lately. This match needed to be absolutely rock-solid on storyline — any storyline — to make up for the fact that none of the teams involved have any real clout with the audience right now, and instead we're just expected to care about The Creed Brothers because the one who's worse at wrestling knows how to do a cannonball pool dive.

That's not the same thing as storytelling, and weekly repeat segments of Kaiser and Vinci snarling at each other or Xavier Woods saying "Tozawa, that's nasty" is the not the same thing as building characters. This tag division needs at least one meaningful feud and they need it now, and this great opportunity to actually give them one was just completely ignored.

Written by Miles Schneiderman