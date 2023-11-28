Seth Rollins To Defend World Heavyweight Title Against Top WWE Star On Next Week's Raw

On Monday night, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins told the Nashville, Tennessee crowd at "WWE Raw" that even though he wasn't feeling 100% following WarGames at Survivor Series, he was getting the itch to defend his title again. Though Drew McIntyre met Rollins in the ring to throw his hat into the mix, Rollins quickly told McIntyre that next week on "Raw," he'd be defending against "Main Event" Jey Uso instead.

McIntyre was reminded by Rollins that he'd had a title opportunity not too long ago, at Crown Jewel in April, when the championship was successfully defended, and told him that there were others (including Uso) ahead of him in line. "The Scottish Warrior" was none too pleased with this news, smashing Rollins with a headbutt that actually bloodied his own forehead. Uso hit the ring to defend Rollins, delivering a superkick of his own and then one in tandem with the champ, before McIntyre retreated. Later, a backstage segment let to McIntyre getting a different match next Monday, against Sami Zayn.

Rollins' defense against Uso will be the ninth of his current championship reign, which began in May at Night of Champions when he defeated AJ Styles in the final of a tournament to crown a new titleholder. Uso's last world championship opportunity, meanwhile, came in August at SummerSlam, when he unsuccessfully challenged his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in Tribal Combat. Rollins and Uso recently teamed together to win the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series.