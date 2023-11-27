Why AEW's Tony Khan Is Declining Comment On CM Punk's WWE Return

It was only a matter of time before someone got around to asking Tony Khan about CM Punk resurfacing in WWE — mere months after he was fired from AEW. Therefore, it's fitting that it'd take place during an interview to promote this week's ticket on-sale for next year's All In at Wembley Stadium, the very event where a Punk backstage incident occurred leading to said AEW exit.

During an interview for BBC West Midlands, Khan was asked for comment on Punk's surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames over the weekend. As has become Khan's standard approach when pressed on any of AEW's less-than-ideal situations behind the scenes, he passed on the opportunity to discuss things further.

"Can't talk about that, nor do I think it's the time or the place," he said before pivoting to more promotion of All In. "But I appreciate you asking, and I'm very excited about AEW All In Wembley Stadium. Not to dodge or duck your question, it's just not something I can legally talk about."

I had the chance to chat to #AEW owner Tony Khan about #AEWAllIn 2024 at Wembley Stadium ahead of tickets going on sale this week. I'll post the full interview tomorrow but we covered lots of topics, including Sting, Will Ospreay, Fulham FC and I had to ask about #CMPunk... pic.twitter.com/1k2Jd5k5qh — Steve Hermon (@SteveHermon) November 26, 2023

Very few details are known publicly regarding the terms of Punk's departure from AEW, or any arrangements made following his All Out fracas with The Elite. NDAs protecting involved parties from being disparaged have been rumored in both circumstances and, if in existence, would explain Khan's frustrating lack of forthcomingness on both matters. As a result, one shouldn't expect to hear anything more in-depth from Khan on the matter, as both sides move on from their bitter divorce.

