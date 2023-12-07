WWE Exec Bruce Prichard Discusses Chemistry Between The Hart Foundation & The Rockers

While most wrestling fans think of Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels from the famous in and out-of-the-ring battles they had during the mid-90s, hardcore wrestling fans will know that Hart and Michaels had been battling each other long before that. The initial matches between the duo began in the WWE Tag Team division, when Hart and Hart Foundation partner Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart battled Michaels and partner Marty Jannetty in the late '80s and early '90s, both for pride and the WWE Tag Team Championships.

It's those matches between The Hart Foundation and The Rockers that long-time WWE executive Bruce Prichard recalls with fondness of the time Michaels and Hart worked together. During the most recent episode of "Something to Wrestle," he revealed just why the two teams worked so well together.

"I think the chemistry that Shawn and Marty had with Bret and Anvil was gold," Prichard said. "It was instant. Sometimes it takes a while for guys' styles to mesh and really have that chemistry. In my opinion, from day one when they met, they had that chemistry. It was instantaneous, and it was enjoyable to watch. You got lost in the match versus a heel and a babyface. It was spectacular, and it wasn't a hokey babyface match. It was two exciting teams going out there and having a hell of a match. Two different styles, and I thought they gelled awesome together. It was some of the greatest matches."

The two iconic tag teams wrestled each other numerous times in WWE in the '80s and '90s, before they parted ways, following which Hart and Michaels achieved superstardom as singles stars.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription