Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell Announces Hospitalization

Former wrestler, manager, and booker Dutch Mantell, best known to WWE fans as Zeb Colter, is apparently dealing with significant health issues. On Monday, Mantell announced via Facebook that he's going to be hospitalized "for a while" and that his daughter, Amanda, is taking care of him in his time of need. Mantell did not elaborate on his specific health issues, only noting that he's "been very sick" lately.

"OK guys, here's for those who've been looking for me," Mantell wrote. "Let me catch everybody up. In a nutshell, I've been very sick. There are packages missing and parcels that I've misplaced...but guys, I'll make it good. Just give me time. I'm praying every day for everybody's safety. For me personally, I've been admitted to a hospital here in Lutz where I'll be for a while. I request everybody honor my family's respect to have our own private thoughts. I will respond to all of you privately...and thank you for for patience. My daughter Amanda has been with me helping me."

During his wrestling career, Mantell enjoyed success in NWA territories such as Continental Wrestling Association and Mid-South Wrestling, capturing the CWA Heavyweight Championship on three occasions and the Mid-South Television Championship once.

Mantell also captured various tag titles with partners such as Koko B. Ware, David Schultz, and Austin Idol. Mantell first moved to a non-wrestling role as a color commentator for "WCW Worldwide" and later for Jim Cornette's Smoky Mountain Wrestling. In subsequent years, Mantell managed various stables and wrestlers across promotions, with his most famous stint coming as the manager for former WWE Champion Jack Swagger.