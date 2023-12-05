WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash On Bryan Danielson's Role In CM Punk's AEW Ouster

WWE legend Kevin Nash has discussed the recent news that Bryan Danielson was part of a disciplinary committee that decided to fire CM Punk from AEW, and revealed if it was the right call.

The never-ending story that is CM Punk has continued to roll on, months after being fired from AEW. His exit from AEW has since been attributed to a disciplinary committee that included Bryan Danielson — a long-time friend of Punk dating back to their Ring Of Honor days.

Kevin Nash, on a recent episode of "Kliq This," stated the decision to part ways was likely the correct one.

"If anybody knows Bryan, you probably couldn't pick a more level-headed guy in the locker room," he said. "When it's Bryan that makes the decision ... obviously it was very warranted."

Punk, regarded as one of the most polarizing, controversial, and talked-about stars in the history of the business, with fans and fellow wrestlers alike never shy to share their opinions on the Chicago native. Nash and Punk have history in WWE and the pair aren't exactly going to be exchanging Christmas cards any time soon, but the Hall of Famer admitted that WWE's decision to bring him back into the fold at Survivor Series was the right choice for business.

Nash also claimed that the influence of Triple H backstage could potentially prevent any potential behavioral issues involving Punk, who was embroiled in two physical altercations during his rollercoaster AEW run.

At this stage, Punk's first match back with WWE hasn't been confirmed yet, but the multi-time world champion is slated to appear on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday night, as well as "WWE Raw" next week.

