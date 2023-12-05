Why Dave Meltzer Says Story Surrounding NJPW's Kazuchika Okada Is 'Overplayed'

Yesterday, reports started swirling that Kazuchika Okada's contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling is set to expire at the end of January 2024. And, although speculation has been building that Okada could now end up signing with WWE or AEW, the situation with his deal is "overplayed in some ways," according to "Wrestling Observer Radio." There is definitely interest from WWE in bringing in Okada, and that the promotion feels there is a better chance of getting him now than ever before. However, it was noted that every wrestler's contract with NJPW expires at the end of January each year.

Recent details indicate that Okada's appearance for AEW back in October was in order for him to get a feel of the promotion and see how Tony Khan's company operates — in case he had an interest in joining. "The Rainmaker" wrestled on the October 25 "AEW Dynamite," teaming with Orange Cassidy against members of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Additionally, word is making the rounds that Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Development Creative, feels that Okada would find it easy to adapt to the WWE style should he ever decide to make the leap. WWE's recent focus on pushing Shinsuke Nakamura may even be because of the organization's interest in bringing in Okada; Nakamura and Okada are close friends.