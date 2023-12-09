Why AEW's Chris Jericho Calls Himself 'The David Bowie Of Wrestling'

While looking back on his in-ring career during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," AEW's Chris Jericho compared himself to late musical icon David Bowie. Jericho got a tattoo paying tribute to Bowie earlier this year.

"Not that I'm even close, but I always kind of look for inspiration in David Bowie," Jericho said. "It's like I'm the David Bowie of wrestling ... Because Bowie always changed his look, his gimmick, his sound, his presentation. But the essence was still always Bowie. You never knew what you were going to get from him. You could say, 'F**k. I love the 'Let's Dance' era of Bowie. Why's he not playing any of this, and he's forming a rock band called Tin Machine and playing a guitar? Why would you do that?' It's like, 'F**k, who else would do that? That's completely ignoring your biggest record and starting a band.'"

Jericho, who recently showed up at a Vietnamese pro wrestling event, went on to speak about returning to WWE in 2007 and portraying his Y2J character from previous years. He felt that it didn't feel right and he had to change something about his act. Jericho made several alterations, including changing from long tights to short tights and overhauling his entrance. He compared his transformation to when the band Kiss took their makeup off in 1983.

