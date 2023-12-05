Adam Copeland Explains Why Christian Cage Match Will Be On AEW Dynamite, Not PPV

"AEW Dynamite" tomorrow night in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, their first show in the city, is shaping up to be a big one, with three more Continental Classic matches scheduled, as well as MJF and Samoa Joe taking on two of the mysterious "devil's" henchmen, and Toni Storm defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Skye Blue. But all those bouts arguably pale in comparison to Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, a match that will see the two friends and two Canadians wrestle for the first time in 13 years, with Cage's TNT Championship on the line.

Given the magnitude of the match, as well as the history between Copeland and Cage that stretches back decades, many were surprised that the bout wound up on TV, instead of taking place at AEW Worlds End later this month. In an interview with Sports Illustrated promoting the match, however, Copeland made no bones about how Montreal was the perfect place for him and Christian to wrestle for the first time in over a decade.

"I've heard 'Why isn't this at the pay-per-view?'" Copeland said. "To me, where is more important than when. We get to do it in Montreal. There's no other choice for us but to have it here. My family is coming for this one, cousins and relatives who've known Jay for years. There's something special about doing it in Canada. I am really, really amped up to do this one. I truly think there's not another story like ours, with this real story. Two friends from Orangeville, Ontario, who made it where we made it because of each other. I'm hoping this is a rabid crowd. This is what I dreamed of — working that guy in Montreal for a championship."