Adam Copeland Has A Message For Christian Cage Prior To Their AEW Dynamite Showdown

The issues between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are finally set to come to a head this Wednesday, when the two go one-on-one for Christian's TNT Championship in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on "AEW Dynamite." And given their long history together, it seems only natural that one or both competitors would take some time to reflect before their upcoming clash.

Reflect is exactly what Copeland did on Monday morning, taking to X with a long post regarding his and Cage's history. Copeland remarked that the duo had experienced everything together during the 40 years the two had been friends, including having been forced to retire at certain points in their careers. Copeland further noted this would be the first time the two had wrestled in 13 years, and the first time they had wrestled for a title in 22 years. He also told Montreal to "bring it" this Wednesday night.

For 40 years we've been through everything together. Triumphs. Losses. Births. Deaths. Forced retirements. Wednesday on @aew Dynamite we face each for the first time in 13 years. We haven't wrestled each other for a title in 22 years. The TNT Championship. After both being told... pic.twitter.com/Bmkl8b9Gjb — Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) December 4, 2023

Copeland wasn't exaggerating about how long it's been since he and Christian have wrestled one-on-one. While the duo did compete against each other in a multi-man match at AEW Full Gear, as well as the 2021 Royal Rumble, their last singles match against each other was on May 17, 2010, in their hometown of Toronto, when Copeland defeated Christian on an episode of "WWE Raw."

Meanwhile, the duo's last singles match for a title was in November 2001, when Copeland retained the WWE Intercontinental Championship over Christian at a live event. The duo had traded the title earlier in the year, with Christian winning the title from Copeland at WWE Unforgiven, followed by Copeland winning the belt back from Christian in a ladder match at WWE No Mercy. Their last title match was on the November 20 episode of "SmackDown," with Copeland retaining the title by DQ.