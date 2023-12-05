Bully Ray Describes Moment That Took Him Out Of Rollins & Uso WWE Raw Main Event

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" featured a headlining match between Jey Uso and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, which resulted in "The Revolutionary" successfully defending his title against the former Bloodline member. In assessing this title match on "Busted Open Radio", WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray labeled it as a "quality" main event that tied in a compelling combination of false finishes. However, he does have one slight criticism.

"There was a moment that took me out for a second, and it was towards the end. It kind of affected the way I looked at the match or I felt about the finish ... About a minute before the finish, Jey Uso has Seth Rollins down and Seth is on his knees. Jey Uso measures Seth Rollins, superkicks him right in the jaw, and Seth Rollins stood up. [Rollins] hit the ropes and [delivered a Pedigree to] Jey Uso and then hit him with the with the Curb Stomp. I was just like, 'What the hell just happened?' The guy was on his knees. Jey measured him up for a kill shot, superkicks him right in the face. Seth stands up, hits the ropes, and then there's the [Pedigree]. That was so abrupt to my eyes," Ray said. "I don't know if there was an issue [where] maybe somebody was on the wrong page at that moment. I don't know if to other people that stood out so much, but to me it was glaring."

The sequence in question occurred right before the conclusion of the bout, which saw Rollins nail Uso with a curb stomp to retain his World Heavyweight Championship. After the match, Rollins and Uso slapped hands as a signal of mutual respect. As Rollins then celebrated his victory, Uso slid out of the ring, only to be met by an ambush from Drew McIntyre. Despite Rollins' attempt to save his challenger from further damage, McIntyre mercilessly sent Uso crashing through the announce table as "Raw" went off the air.

