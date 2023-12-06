Tyler Bate Wins Last Chance Match On WWE NXT, Fills Out Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Field

The Men's Iron Survivor Challenge field is now complete and the five-man contest will get a dose of British Strong Style.

Tyler Bate won a last chance Fatal Four Way on Tuesday, defeating Eddy Thorpe, Joe Coffey, and Carmelo Hayes to earn entry into the match. The second Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match will take place on December 9 at WWE NXT Deadline in Bridgeport, CT's Total Mortgage Arena. Bate will face Dijak, Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, and Bron Breakker in the match, which begins with two superstars, with another superstar joining every 5 minutes. Once all 5 wrestlers are in the match, the match will continue until 25 minutes have elapsed. At the end of that 25 minutes, the wrestler with the most pinfalls or submissions will be declared the winner. Last year's match was won by Grayson Waller.

There is also set to be a Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match, which will see Kelani Jordan, Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Blair Davenport and Fallon Henry compete.