Why AEW's Chris Jericho Says There Is No 'Real' WWE Hall Of Fame
Chris Jericho has had one hell of a pro wresting career, winning championships across multiple companies and becoming a multi-faceted performer in the entertainment industry. The 53-year-old continues to compete regularly with AEW — a promotion he helped get off the ground in 2019 — after becoming a household name across the globe during his time with WWE, main-eventing WrestleMania 18 and tussling with the likes of The Rock, Stone Cold, and Triple H.
While it would be hard to argue against him earning an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, Jericho explained on a recent episode of "Insight with Chris van Vliet" why he would be reluctant to accept the offer should it come in the future.
"I always like going against the grain ... I don't really understand the point of the Hall of Fame," he said. "If you think I'm in it, great. But there's no real Hall of Fame, it's all in WWE's mind. Does it really matter if I'm in it or not? I go up there and give some approved speech where I have five minutes to encapsulate 33 years. I'm not interested in that at this point and it's not a disrespectful thing... I don't really see the benefits of it."
A potential induction would likely come after his run with AEW concludes, which appears to still be a long way down the road as he signed a contract extension last October.
Chris Jericho discusses his status as an all-time performer
Chris Jericho is still considered by many fans and peers to be one of the greatest of all time, especially given his longevity and impact on the business — even if some may refuse to admit it. "The Ocho" detailed his assessment of his career and elaborated on why some fans, particularly on social media, have turned against him the longer his career has progressed.
"If I died tomorrow, everyone would say I'm one of the greatest of all time," Jericho said. "I think because I'm still here and still doing it at the highest of levels, there's a lot of people online that just hate that. There's a lot of Chris Jericho haters, it's kind of in vogue to hate Chris Jericho. I have never cared ... I only judge myself. I don't know anyone that's had as long a career as I've had with as much diversity, evolution, and reinvention and just the opponent that I've had."
Jericho remains a prominent fixture on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," with the promotion's inaugural world champion still confident in his abilities to have "the best match on the card on any given night." This was evidenced by his showing against Will Ospreay at the All In pay-per-view event, and other matches throughout 2023.
