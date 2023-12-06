Why AEW's Chris Jericho Says There Is No 'Real' WWE Hall Of Fame

Chris Jericho has had one hell of a pro wresting career, winning championships across multiple companies and becoming a multi-faceted performer in the entertainment industry. The 53-year-old continues to compete regularly with AEW — a promotion he helped get off the ground in 2019 — after becoming a household name across the globe during his time with WWE, main-eventing WrestleMania 18 and tussling with the likes of The Rock, Stone Cold, and Triple H.

While it would be hard to argue against him earning an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, Jericho explained on a recent episode of "Insight with Chris van Vliet" why he would be reluctant to accept the offer should it come in the future.

"I always like going against the grain ... I don't really understand the point of the Hall of Fame," he said. "If you think I'm in it, great. But there's no real Hall of Fame, it's all in WWE's mind. Does it really matter if I'm in it or not? I go up there and give some approved speech where I have five minutes to encapsulate 33 years. I'm not interested in that at this point and it's not a disrespectful thing... I don't really see the benefits of it."

A potential induction would likely come after his run with AEW concludes, which appears to still be a long way down the road as he signed a contract extension last October.