Rob Van Dam's Takeaway About Triple H In The Wake Of CM Punk's WWE Return

Though he is now back with the company, CM Punk's relationship with WWE was so damaged that, for a long time, many thought he would never return. In particular, Punk was said to have issues with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who is now in charge of WWE creative. Despite that, the two were able to agree on terms. Speaking on his podcast "1 Of A Kind," WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam shared his take on the relationship between Punk and Levesque.

"[Triple H] said, 'If you're the same person you were 10 years ago, you're doing something wrong, because we're all growing,' and I thought, 'Wow, man. It's cool to know that he gets it,'" Van Dam said. "We all learn from every experience."

Levesque's comments on Punk came during the post-WWE Survivor Series: War Games press conference, just a few minutes after Punk made his grand return in Chicago, Illinois. The WWE CCO emphasized that the agreement with Punk was very last minute, and noted that, good or bad, Punk is a lightning rod for conversation. Still, RVD believes things will likely be different for Punk this time in WWE.

"I wouldn't be surprised if CM Punk was a lot easier to get along with," Van Dam continued. "Compared to before, [when] he had an overly prevalent chip on his shoulder."

While Punk was absent from WWE for almost a decade, he did spend a couple of years in the interim working for AEW. No one can deny that Punk has a loyal fanbase, and there are likely many who will watch a promotion simply because he is there.

"It's awesome that CM Punk [has been] able to captivate the interest of the fans for so long," Van Dam said of Punk's return.

