Randy Orton Assesses Hollywood Prospects & WWE Future, 'Second Lease' On Career

After being out of action for quite a while due to a serious back injury, Randy Orton finally returned to the ring at Survivor Series. While appearing on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, "The Viper" opened up about his future.

"I'm like the only guy that's never left and come back — other than John Cena," Orton said. "But, like, I'm gonna be here for the rest of my life. This is me. I'm not moving on to Hollywood, I love what I do. I just had 18 months off recovering from a spinal fusion. So I was kind of faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. So it's almost like I got a second lease on my career here," he added, "and I'm not gonna take a day for granted and not a second in that ring for granted."

Orton has been a member of WWE's main roster since 2002. He has amassed a laundry list of achievements since making his first appearance for the promotion, including becoming a 14-time world champion. In 2011, Orton got his first taste of Hollywood by appearing in the WWE Studios-produced film "That's What I Am." Over the years, he has also appeared in "12 Rounds 2: Reloaded," "The Condemned 2," "Countdown," and most recently in 2019, "Changeland."

Reports about Orton's significant back injury began to surface in May 2022 after he was written off television following an attack by The Bloodline. Orton ultimately had to undergo a double back fusion surgery, which left fans wondering if "The Viper" would ever return to the ring again. 18 months later, it was revealed that Orton would be returning to the squared circle to be a part of this year's WarGames match-up.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.