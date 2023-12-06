Braun Strowman Says WWE Star Is 'World Championship Caliber'

With Paul "Triple H" Levesque firmly in creative control of WWE, numerous wrestlers have been receiving more TV time and attention than they otherwise would have, and that includes Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Someone who has worked with Gable in the past and only has high praise for the performer is Braun Strowman, who recently appeared on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and discussed his appreciation for Gable.

"Honestly, someone who I see [as] world championship caliber ... is Chad Gable," Strowman said. "He has all the tools. He can talk, he's got the look, he can go like nobody else. When it really boils down to it, he is an unbelievable human being, so I would love to see him get a shot at the big gold because he deserves it."

In addition to a recent feud against record-breaking WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Gable has also been active in the tag division with Otis and venturing down to "WWE NXT." During his earlier days with WWE, Gable was one-half of the tag team American Alpha alongside Jason Jordan. However, the team was split up in 2017, and Jordan soon suffered a career-ending neck injury that almost certainly rules out the possibility of a future reunion.

After American Alpha, Gable spent time teaming with Bobby Roode before eventually becoming known as Shorty G onscreen. That came to an end in 2020 when Gable returned to his original name and started up the Alpha Academy group, with himself and Otis as the lone members for quite some time. Recently, the group has added Maxxine Dupree and Akira Tozawa to further fill out their ranks. While Gable came close to capturing the Intercontinental title from GUNTHER, the 37-year-old hasn't had a chance to challenge for a world championship in WWE as of yet.

