Randy Orton Praises WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

Though he is now back in action, Randy Orton was absent from WWE for about a year and a half, and many things changed during that time. One notable difference is the addition of Logan Paul as a WWE regular, and during an appearance on Paul's podcast "Impaulsive," Orton gave his impressions of the social media influencer's wrestling abilities.

"You're doing some crazy stuff out there," Orton said to Paul. "I gotta point out the little things that you're doing, at this point already."

Orton then described a moment during Paul's WWE United States Championship match against Rey Mysterio last month that caught his eye. As pointed out by others since the match took place, a key moment in the match saw Paul save Mysterio from falling onto his head during a mistimed move — the kind of thing that many would only expect to see from a veteran.

"You saved the spot," Orton continued. "The way you go down on your hips — the hip mobility and the strength — and the way you got up with him. ... The predicament you were in, and the way you got out of it, was amazing. A lot of guys wouldn't have been there for that."

The two discussed Paul's entrance into the business, with Orton admitting that he knew his name but didn't know much about the influencer before meeting him. The way Paul conducted himself backstage then made Orton take notice.

"When you came backstage, I think the first time we met, you looked me in the eye [and] I could tell right away you wanted to be there," Orton said. "I saw who Logan Paul was in that split second and I was like, 'Alright, he's good back here.' I could just tell."

